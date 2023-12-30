Report: Justin Fields has “made it hard” for the Chicago Bears as the NFL draft approaches; who will be the starting QB in 2024?

The Chicago Bears will be faced with a very tough decision to make as the 2023-24 NFL season comes to an end, and the 2024 NFL draft approaches. The quarterback position is the most important in football, and maybe in all of sports, and the Bears will need to decide who becomes their future signal caller. With the number one pick likely going to Chicago, the possibilities and opportunities are endless.

With prospects like Caleb Williams from USC, Drake Maye from North Carolina, and Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State; the first overall selection will be a very sought after asset this spring. The good news is, GM Ryan Poles will have plenty of suitors if he in fact thinks trading down for more picks is the correct call.

Current starter Justin Fields has had a solid return from his injury, as he’s led the Bears to 3 wins in their last 4, while making a late playoff push in the weak NFC conference. Most of the fanbase is 50/50 on Fields, while some think he still has plenty left to show, some also think his time in a Bear uniform is up.

Today, ESPN reporter and NFL insider Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter and had some interesting things to say regarding the entire Bears QB situation. He said that Justin Fields’ play as of late has made it hard for the organization to decide on what direction they will go in this offseason.

What will the Chicago Bears do with Justin Fields if they do pick a QB at the top of the NFL draft?

Even with the praise that Justin Fields got from the Bears regarding his playmaking ability, Fowler added that many across the league still believe they will draft a QB with the number one overall pick. No matter how you feel about Williams or Maye, it would make sense if they thought moving on from Justin Fields was the correct move.

He hasn’t proved enough as an NFL QB to justify passing on elite prospects like the two mentioned above. I know hindsight in 20/20, but If you asked GM Ryan Poles if he’d pass on CJ Stroud again, I doubt he would. Those are the things you need to take into consideration when making massive decisions like this.

If the Bears do in fact move on from Justin Fields, they’ll also have lots of suitors for him as well. Plenty of teams across the league are struggling at the QB position, and surely a more well rounded offense and staff would take the gamble on Fields, as his insane athletic ability is still quite undeniable.

Time will tell what the Bears decide to do with Justin Fields, and the rest of this coaching staff and organization.

