REPORT: Chicago Bears chances to secure number 1 Pick in 2024 Draft nosedive Friday

The Chicago Bears’ chances to secure the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft took a massive hit Friday afternoon with news coming out of Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to play the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.

Should the Jaguars defeat the Panthers on Sunday, the Bears would be locked into having the number one pick in April, as Carolina would be assured of having the league’s worst record for the 2023 season. Most Bears fans would have thought the 8-7 Jaguars would be able to take care of business against a 2-12 Panthers team at the beginning of the week.

The Chicago Bears will have to hope C.J. Beathard steps up

Things changed through the week as quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a setback in practice Thursday as he recovers from an A.C. Joint injury he sustained against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16. According to the Jaguars’ Friday injury report, Lawrence has been ruled out against the Panthers.

Backup C.J. Beathard is expected to start against the Panthers.

The Jaguars head into their matchup against the Panthers losers of four straight games. The Panthers offense suddenly has signs of life as they put up 30 points last week in a near upset of the Green Bay Packers. The Panthers won’t be an easy out for the Jaguars with Beathard under center.

The Jaguars will have plenty of motivation to beat the Panthers, as Jacksonville is tied with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans for the lead in the AFC South. But will Beathard play well enough to help keep the Jaguars in playoff contention and gift the Bears the opportunity to draft Caleb Williams in the process?

If the Jaguars can’t win Sunday, the Bears will have to hope the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can beat the Panthers in Week 18.

