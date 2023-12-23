The Bears are reportedly on a list of teams interested in trading for Mike Tomlin

The Chicago Bears have been reported to be in conversation with every top coaching candidate. The majority of NFL insider reports have linked the Bears with Jim Harbaugh.

A new report published on Saturday links the Bears to a new coach. Someone who may be on the hot seat by the end of the season. That would be Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

The report was written by senior NFL insider Dianna Russini of the Athletic. Russini discusses the evolving situation between the Steelers and Tomlin. She mentions the Bears as a possible candidate to land Mike Tomlin in a trade should the Steelers decide to move on from him.

“Tomlin’s contract expires in 2024, and it’s well known the Steelers organization won’t engage in extension talks with players or coaches during the season. So we wait and see. There has been chatter that perhaps the Steelers would consider trading Tomlin to Washington, Chicago or even Carolina to get back some picks. I think that’s a move the Jets should consider if they aren’t sold on their current staff, but I also know the Steelers understand the value of Tomlin in their city.” – Dianna Russini

Would the Steelers really trade Mike Tomlin?

The Steelers don’t like to fire coaches, head coaches that is. The Steelers have trotted out 3 head coaches since 1969. That is completely unheard of, the likelihood of Tomlin being moved is unlikely. Mike Tomlin led Pittsburgh to 3 Superbowl appearances. He also steered the team to their most recent Superbowl win in 2009.

Tomlin has been in Pittsburgh for 17 years. His Steelers have never had a losing season in 16 seasons. They still have the chance to make that 17 straight winning seasons. The Steelers sit at 7-7 with 3 games left.

The most realistic scenario is that Tomlin plays out 2024 as a farewell tour in Pittsburgh and the team does not renew his contract.

However, things have been unraveling as of late. Mike Tomlin’s most recent offensive coordinator hire didn’t work out so well. Under Matt Canada the Steelers offense gasped for yards. Canada’s firing hasn’t solved the offensive issues as much as the Steelers hoped.

Another issue this season is Pittsburgh’s best offensive player, George Pickens, has become a problem. He has been seen putting in no effort on snaps where he isn’t supposed to get the football. The most egregious of these was last Sunday in a game vs the Colts. Pickens was seen refusing to help block for running back Jaylen Warren.

The Steelers might not get rid of Tomlin this offseason, but his time might finally be coming to an end. The issues are mounting and cracks are elongating. If he can’t solve these issues next season, he will probably be looking for a new job sooner than later.

Tomlin would be a solid head coaching option for the Bears

Mike Tomlin has a strong personality, the Bears haven’t had one of those for a long time. Tomlin is a true leader, players often talk highly of him after they leave Pittsburgh. Getting your team to win more than half of their games for 16 straight seasons is a titanic feat. Tomlin clearly has a good grasp on coaching in the NFL.

Moving on from Matt Eberflus to Tomlin wouldn’t be that drastic of a change, as far as what the head coaches main strength is. Both are defense first coaches and have built top NFL defenses. Tomlin has much more experience and has seen all kinds of situations and succeeded in them.

Tomlin’s resume speaks for itself and cannot be ignored if he really does becomes available. On the other hand, what would the Bears have to ship to Pittsburgh to get Tomlin? The Bears are trying to build a winning team, they need all the draft picks they can get. Ryan Poles has made great moves so far in his short tenure. The team has vastly improved under his management, especially on defense.

It sounds like the Bears are going to keep an eye on Mike Tomlin, but nobody should expect him to appear in Halas Hall next season.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE