REPORT: Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles blasts Matt Eberflus’ staff for poor coaching

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles didn’t seem jolly about the team’s prospects ahead of their meaningless game (at least in terms of the postseason, not draft position) against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Eve. Poles called out head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff following their loss in Week 15.

The Bears had a slim chance to make the playoffs before they suffered a fourth-quarter collapse against the Cleveland Browns. The Bears blew a double-digit lead in the second half for the third time in the season.

Poles doesn’t seem as patient with the team late in the season as he was in September when he defended the Bears’ slow start while the locker room dealt with internal drama.

The Chicago Bears need to finish games

According to Peggy Kisinski with ESPN, Poles said during his pregame appearance on ESPN 1000, the Bears need to learn how to finish games. Poles said Eberflus’ staff needs to quit being sloppy.

#ChicagoBears GM Ryan Poles tells @ESPN1000 pregame show the team needs to learn to finish and coaches need to clean up the details. — Peggy Kusinski (@peggykusinski) December 24, 2023

Poles is telling the truth about the Bears and Eberflus’ staff. The staff has also managed leads poorly this season against the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.

Eberflus is way over his head as a head coach in the NFL. He’s been a great defensive coordinator since the trade for Montez Sweat—however, his in-game decision-making as the CEO has been dreadful. So, too, have been his staffing hires.

Fortunately for Bears fans, Poles’ comments on Eberflus seem to be changing into criticisms, and that means a coaching change could be coming after Week 18.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE