REPORT: Chicago Bears HR involved in Alan Williams decision to resign

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting a new twist in former defensive coordinator Alan Williams’ decision to resign this week. Williams missed the Bears Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for “personal reasons.”

Wild rumors circulated Wednesday about Williams’ absence from the team. The Bears revealed Wednesday afternoon that Williams turned in his resignation Wednesday morning. The reasons given were for “health” and “family” reasons.

ESPN host Pat McAfee reported earlier this week that Williams’ house was raided by the FBI. But no other reports have verified that claim.

Adam Schefter: Chicago Bears HR involved in Alan Williams’ resignation

According to a report by Adam Schefter with ESPN, Williams’ decision to resign stemmed from “inappropriate” behavior. However, Schefter is reporting there was no criminal activity that led the Bears HR to be involved with Williams’ resignation.

"I'm told it was not criminal activity, but it was inappropriate, and the Bears' HR department was involved in the decision for Alan Williams to step aside."- Adam Schefter pic.twitter.com/zWIxTGpWd4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 24, 2023

It’s an interesting report by Schefter. However, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. The Bears repeatedly denied throughout the week they were involved with his resignation. And the reason for the resignation seems…a little bit lighter than the rumors that have been circulating around Halas Hall.

Like most national reporters, Schefter is known for being generous ( a blatant PR mouthpiece ) to owners and front offices with his reports. After all, Schefter needs their help for transaction scoops.

I’m highly skeptical that this report won’t put the Williams story to bed. But it is interesting the Bears HR was reportedly involved with the resignation.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE