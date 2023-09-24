Bears fans and media have had enough of Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy. The Chicago Bears are spiraling out of control.

Amid the Bears getting crushed by Kansas City, Chicago Bears fans and media have taken to Twitter/X in frustration with Chicago’s inept coaching staff. Take a look:

Someone needs to lose their job soon. Idk who and I don’t really care but how do you allow this to continue? — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) September 24, 2023

How does Chicago respond to the Chiefs' 3rd TD of the half? 1st play: Delay of Game 2nd play: Fumble Matthew Eberflus, take a bow 👏 — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) September 24, 2023

The #Bears have never fired a head coach midseason. But if you keep Matt Eberflus after losing 31-0 at halftime – and a 3-17 record through 20 games – what message are you sending to the fans? To the players? This is simply unacceptable. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 24, 2023

Ya know Matt Eberflus isn’t doing a great job coordinating the defense either. #Bears pic.twitter.com/ikVGflcBr5 — Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) September 24, 2023

Second half prediction. Chiefs win 45-0. Matt Eberflus gets fired Monday morning. — Michael Canter of Cubs Insider ✨ (@MEdwardCanter) September 24, 2023

It’s not just Head Coach Matt Eberflus taking the well deserved heat today, Luke Getsy is also included:

Remember when Vontae Davis retired at half…Yeah Luke Getsy should be fired at half — Connor Klayman (@ConnorKlayman1) September 24, 2023

I’m not sure Luke Getsy knows the difference between a play card and a Buffalo Wild Wings menu — Jake Hasan (@jake_has2) September 24, 2023

I wonder if Greg Olsen can call plays for the #bears that make more sense than Luke Getsy. — Benjamin Fernandez (@ChiTownSports91) September 24, 2023

Getsy gotta go. It’s not working and you can’t fire the whole offense. Not prepared. Undisciplined. Gotta try something else. — TomPaints (@tom_paints) September 24, 2023

Of course, if Eberflus and Getsy are included, Poles is as well. However he’s the man that can change this all. Blow it up. Fire the coaching staff and start over. it’s midseason, but the Chicago Bears fans deserve better. Can it really get any worse than it is now?

The Bears aren’t known for firings midseason but this may need to be a special case. This can not continue any longer. Chicago is fielding the worst team in the league and it’s not even remotely close. How much longer does this staff have?

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE