Mason Wood
Bears fans and media have had enough of Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy. The Chicago Bears are spiraling out of control.

Amid the Bears getting crushed by Kansas City, Chicago Bears fans and media have taken to Twitter/X in frustration with Chicago’s inept coaching staff. Take a look:

It’s not just Head Coach Matt Eberflus taking the well deserved heat today, Luke Getsy is also included:

Of course, if Eberflus and Getsy are included, Poles is as well. However he’s the man that can change this all. Blow it up. Fire the coaching staff and start over. it’s midseason, but the Chicago Bears fans deserve better. Can it really get any worse than it is now?

The Bears aren’t known for firings midseason but this may need to be a special case. This can not continue any longer. Chicago is fielding the worst team in the league and it’s not even remotely close. How much longer does this staff have?

Mason is a writer for ChiCitySports and Back Sports Page. Mason has written content for the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and ESports. Mason grew up in the suburbs of Chicago before moving to Arizona where he currently resides.

