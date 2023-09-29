Chicago Bears wide receiver states the coaching staff isn’t putting players in position to succeed

A Chicago Bears wide receiver gave an incredible answer to a reporter’s question about the coaching staff Friday afternoon. The Bears coaching staff has been under scrutiny since the season started. And the pressure likely won’t let up any time this season.

That tends to happen when a staff loses the locker room.

One wide receiver general manager, Ryan Poles, who is responsible for bringing in Chase Claypool, doesn’t seem happy with his role on the Bears’ offense.

Chicago Bears: Chase Claypool isn’t being used right

ESPN‘s Courtney Cronin asked Claypool if the Bears were using him correctly. Claypool has 51 yards and one touchdown on four receptions this season. According to a video posted on Twitter by Mark Carman, Claypool thought about Cronin’s question, shook his head with a smirk, and said, “No.”

Asked by ⁦@CourtneyRCronin⁩ if the Bears were using him correctly to show “the best that he can do” Chase Claypool said… “No” pic.twitter.com/gCqQcz4xg9 — Mark Carman (@thecarm) September 29, 2023

According to Mark Grote with WSCR Radio, Claypool answered a follow-up to that question by saying the Bears are working towards putting players in an ideal position.

#Bears WR Chase Claypool asked: ‘have you been put In the best position as a WR 2 showcase the best of what u can do? (Pause) “No.” Follow up: is it not ideal? “No, I wouldn’t say that. I think every situation has the ability 2 be ideal. I think we’re working towards that.” — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) September 29, 2023

Players aren’t happy in Chicago. And these types of comments appear to show head coach Matt Eberflus has lost the locker room.

Claypool has a chip on his shoulder right now. The Bears general manager, who is in charge of the current predicament in Halas Hall, publicly threatened Claypool’s career in Chicago on radio–while the Bears were without a defensive coordinator. (Poles priorities were clear.)

What does Claypool have to lose with the way Luke Getsy is calling the offense?

Claypool and D.J. Moore aren’t being used properly, and you can add Darnell Mooney, who appears jealous of David Montgomery with the Detroit Lions, to the list of unhappy wide receivers.

Watching David Montgomery score 3 TDs and beat the Packers made Darnell Mooney smile. pic.twitter.com/49hTpSEAD2 — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) September 29, 2023

Justin Fields started this trend of calling out the staff in his press conference last Tuesday. There is likely more to come.

This regime can’t go fast enough.

