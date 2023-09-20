Chicago Bears: Matt Eberflus fires back after Justin Fields blames ‘coaching’ for struggles

Justin Fields made major headlines Wednesday morning when he blamed coaching for getting in the way of his ability to play quarterback for the Chicago Bears. During his Wednesday press conference, Matt Eberflus made a serious statement regarding Fields’ comments.

Justin Fields blames Chicago Bears “coaching” for struggles

Fields said coaching, specifically the staff trying to make him a pocket quarterback, was partly to blame for his robotic and poor play to start the season. He also mentioned the offensive coaching staff overloads its players with too much Information to play freely. Fields said he met with the Bears coaching staff regarding his plans to let loose as the quarterback he wants to be against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.

Fields was asked by reporters at his Wednesday press conference how that meeting went with the Bears coaching staff this week. Fields gave a brief response but said he wanted to keep the nature of the conversation in-house.

“It was good, but at the end of the day, it’s like shoot, the conversation was good, Fields said. “I’m just going to keep that private to be honest with you.”

Fields’ comments seemed like something his agent wanted him to stress as questions were being posed about his professional career in not only Chicago but the NFL.

Matt Eberflus makes a statement on freedom for Justin Fields

Eberflus was asked about the meeting with Fields this week. Eberflus said he agreed Fields needed to use his instincts but bluntly stated Fields still needed to go through his progressions the right way:

“A player needs to feel free. He needs to feel the flow of the game. He needs to use his instincts. That’s what you want from players, right, Eberflus said, adding that he wants that from more positions than just at quarterback.

“You gotta play free. The guys were brought here to play that way. We want to see them in the game situations. Certainly, as quarterback, you got to go through your progressions, but there’s also instincts that are involved in that, and we want him to have that flow and that freedom to do those things.”

We’ll see how much freedom Fields is given in Week 3. Fields did make sure to say the coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, understands Fields needs freedom in how he operates in the offense.

But something is about to give in the Bears organization in Week 3.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE