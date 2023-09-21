Matt Eberflus has been a failure as the Chicago Bears head coach.

The Chicago Bears have now lost 12 straight games dating back to the 2022-2023 NFL regular season, and the team’s saving grace from last season does not appear to be relevant this season.

The loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday was so terrible that head coach Matt Eberflus has no excuses. Baker Mayfield scored 27 points against his defense. His offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, has done such a poor job with Justin Fields that once-loyal fans have abandoned up on him.

According to BetOnline.ag “Before Wednesday’s press conference, #Bears coach Matt Eberflus was +400 to be the first coach fired — second behind the Chargers’ Brandon Staley (+300). Now, Eberflus is the leader at +225.

The Chicago Bears hired Matt Eberflus in 2022 in the hopes that the defensive-minded coach could build a defense that reminded fans of the glory days while also surrounding himself with a coaching team that could unlock the offense. We’re 19 games into the Eberflus adventure, and it’s been nothing short of a disaster.

Since September 2022, Chicago has had one of the worst NFL defenses, and Justin Fields has made no progress in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s strategy, which is frequently criticized by the public. The Bears require a new general manager, and if a new head of football operations enters the organization, he has the right to choose his own coach and quarterback.

If Eberflus’s Bears don’t start to show improvement, he could be an early candidate to get the ax. The Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs play on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in a game on the NFL Week 3 schedule.

