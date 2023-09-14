Chicago Bears DB Kyler Gordon heading to IR with hand injury, will miss minimum of 4 games

Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse for the Chicago Bears, they seemingly do.

After a disappointing loss to the Green Bay Packers last week, the focus for the team in practice was to get better and try to move past Week 1. It’s hard when your expectations as a team are already so high, but the NFL is a weekly battle that is not won in the September.

Today, the team did make a big move injury wise that will negatively affect this defense. Matt Eberflus has been so secretive about his team in the past, but today that was not the case.

The Chicago Bears have placed defensive back Kyler Gordon on the 4-game minimum IR, as he suffered a hand injury last week in the loss. The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs tweeted about it today.

#Bears have placed CB Kyler Gordon (right hand) on injured reserve. He will miss a minimum of 4 games. Greg Stroman has been promoted from the practice squad. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 14, 2023

This is a huge blow to a defense that is coming off a tough performance in Week 1, as they will surely miss the second year corner. His candidates to replace him for the next few weeks are Josh Blackwell or Greg Stroman Jr, who was elevated from the practice squad today following the move. Blackwell is also dealing with an injury, making matters worse for this secondary.

The Chicago Bears will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Bucs this weekend, facing a tough wide receiver corps. Luckily, Baker Mayfield is the one facilitating the offense, but he did look good last week in their win over the Vikings. After that, the Bears travel to Arrowhead to face the Chiefs and another potent offense.

Matt Eberflus will need to get his guys ready to go to avoid watching his Chicago Bears go 0-2 out of the gate.

