Chicago Bears HC Matt Eberflus reveals what he needs QB Justin Fields to do in order to be successful

It’s been a rather unfortunate start for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears to open up the 2023-24 season, as they fell to 0-2 yesterday afternoon following a tough loss to the Baker Mayfield-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The coaching staff that’s currently in place could all be on the hot seat sooner rather than later.

This was one of Fields’ worse games film wise, as he missed many open receivers and looked lost when trying to read the tough Bucs defense. It’s getting harder and harder to see him as the future face of the Chicago Bears as the games go on, especially with a loaded QB draft class coming this spring.

While Fields has had his problems, so has the head coach Matt Eberflus. He’s been under fire these last few weeks, as the Bears have looked pitiful in both performances. Today, he revealed what he’d like to see from his quarterback Justin Fields.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said he saw some good things from Justin Fields, but also, "We're just searching for consistency. … It's about him getting the ball to the skill (players)." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) September 18, 2023

Obviously, this has been an issue for Fields since he entered the league. His consistency has lacked, his decision making has been lackluster, and he’s just failed to get wins in the NFL. If you aren’t winning in this league, you’re nothing, and there’s plenty of proof over time to prove that statement correct. He needs to figure it out, quickly.

There’s promise on the tape from yesterday’s loss. He made some good throws during their first drive, and during the late touchdown drive, but other than that it was a lot of missed reads and poor throws. Many can recall the wide-open tight end Robert Tonyan he missed to the left side of the field, nowhere close to his target.

The play-calling needs to be better too, and that’s an understatement. Hard to be successful in the NFL as a QB when you’re running back-to-back halfback screens inside your own 5-yard line, while trying to tie the game. Luke Getsy needs accountability as much as Justin Fields does.

Hopefully the Chicago Bears can get some positivity going offensively next week against the Chiefs.

