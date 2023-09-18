Justin Fields has struggled in his first 27 games at the helm of the offense.

The Chicago Bears Starting Quarterback has looked horrid in the first two games of the season, but his bad play dates all the way back to the beginning of his time in the NFL.

Here are his stats through his time in Chicago.

The #Bears have had Justin Fields start 27 games so far in the NFL: – They are 5-22 in those games

– He has been sacked 101 (!) times.

– His completion percentage is 59.8%

– He has thrown 26 TDs to 24 INTs.

– He has fumbled 31 times (8 lost)

– He's averaging just 156.5 passing… pic.twitter.com/SxByDbmC0w — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 18, 2023

That brings us to the question, is this a Justin Fields problem or the Chicago Bears staff?

Head Coach Matt Eberflus has been known to many as a defensive coach, he was the Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator from 2017-2022. If that is the case, the Bears may soon be bringing in an offensive genius to figure out the Bears problems.

Bears Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy is in his first season in the role for the Bears, previously he was never an offensive coordinator. He was the Quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Green Bay Packers under Matt LaFleur.

With a tough matchup ahead against the reigning Super Bowl Champs what needs to change for the offense to be effective, a change in play call or a change at quarterback. It will have to be seen this weekend against Kansas City, but the stats to back up Justin Fields do not look good in his young NFL Career.

