Chicago Bears fall to 0-2 after a loss on the road to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.

After losing to the Buccaneers 27-17 at Tampa Bay in Week 2, Matt Eberflus and his group are left with more unanswered concerns after a truly terrible performance. This week, the main distinction was that the Bears offense got off to a quick start while down by a score of 3. Justin Fields targeted DJ Moore twice and connected on both occasions for a total of 64 yards. Fields scored a touchdown run at the end of the drive, marking his first of the year. However, the offensive really struggled after that.

The results of the games this week and previous week did not live up to the expectations of Chicago Bears fans. The team had two consecutive losses. As we reach week three, they are 0-2 thus far. Matt Eberflus is venturing into uncharted territory, as he has the poorest record of any Bears head coach in history after nineteen games. He has a.157 winning % and is 3-16.

The #Bears are now 3-16 and have lost 12 straight games under Matt Eberflus. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) September 17, 2023

In comparison to the Packers in Week 1, the Bears only produced 236 total yards on offense and had trouble moving the ball down the field. They were one-dimensional as a result of their inability to establish a run game, which increased the burden on Fields to move the ball.

The Chicago Bears fall to 0-2 on the year and 3-16 overall under Matt Eberflus, losing 12-straight games. They go into Kansas City in Week 3 to face off against the defending Super Bowl Champions.

