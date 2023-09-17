Report: Chicago Bears players have disagreement with Matt Eberflus on critical issue

Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore recently made a strong statement regarding Chase Claypool’s play in Week 1 that directly contradicts the narrative head coach Matt Eberflus gave at his press conferences following the team’s humiliating defeat by the Green Bay Packers.

Claypool was widely criticized on social media and by NFL pundits as clips made their way around the internet that appeared to show the wide receiver slacking on several plays. Eberflus said twice during his press conferences this week that effort was never a problem in the Bears’ 38-20 loss to the Packers.

Eberflus said Claypool’s struggles in Week 1 were not due to effort. He said Claypool did not use proper technique on many plays in the game like he had shown he was capable of doing in practice. Eberflus said he had a conversation with Claypool this week about his performance against the Packers.

D.J. Moore says Chicago Bears teammates critical of Chase Claypool

Claypool has heard a lot of chatter this week. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Moore said he and his fellow Bears teammates addressed his effort doing the game:

“We addressed it on the sideline. Chase knew during the game his effort wasn’t good enough to help us win…He will be ready to go and ready for his assignments.”

That’s a bold statement from Moore after Eberflus’ comments during the week. But it appears the locker room is willing to state the obvious about players this coaching staff can’t or won’t do.

And why won’t or can’t they?

As for this week, the Bears are giving Claypool another chance. They have to. Bears ownership is unhappy, and a loss could ruin the season (Bears go to Kansas City next week, 0-3, and this team is done) and send Eberflus packing in year two.

According to Adam Schefter with ESPN, Claypool will play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday.

