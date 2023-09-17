The Chicago Bears are down two more starters in the secondary

The Chicago Bears are locked in a tight battle on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in Week 2, trailing 13-10 at halftime. But Chicago will now have to slow down Tampa Bay’s offense without two key starters.

During the first half, Chicago Bears safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker both had to leave the game and have not returned.

Brisker left the game with what the Bears are saying is an illness as he was seen walking to the locker room with a towel over his head. Meanwhile, Jackson left on a cart and is dealing with a foot injury.

Jackson was ruled out:

#Bears injury update:

DB Eddie Jackson (foot) is questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/L4MhqBXpQ1 — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) September 17, 2023

The injury bug continues to hit the Chicago Bears defense

It’s two big injuries for the Bears as they are already missing Kyler Gordon in the slot and his backup Josh Blackwell. The Bears are now down to their backup safeties and also have third-string defensive back Greg Stroman filling in as well.

Let’s see how Tampa Bay decides to attack the Bears defense in the second half.

