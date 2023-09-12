Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker is not happy about the fanbase booing the team

The Chicago Bears are coming off an embarrassing Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers. After a miserable performance from the entire team, social media and fans across the country scrutinized the Bears for looking so unprepared.

The Bears even set historically bad records on the defensive line, making matters even worse. They have a lot to work on this week in preparation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or else this fanbase will start losing patience.

Or have they already?

The Chicago Bears fans got pretty uneasy in the first few quarters, particularly with the offense. The boo birds were out early and often and didn’t stop for most of the game, outside of a Darnell Mooney touchdown. Safety Jaquan Brisker called out the fans after the game, as he wasn’t happy with the early negativity.

While emphasizing he understands where Bears fans are coming from and their frustration, safety Jaquan Brisker also wishes fans would "have our back" more and not boo so early in games. "The Bears fans should have our back a lot more and be patient," Brisker says. — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) September 12, 2023

He emphasized he understood the frustration, which he should, Brisker still feels the team needs more support from the fanbase. I get that. The fans probably get it too. But this is years of frustration built up, and for the Bears to come out THAT flat, after all the offseason hype? Not the best look.

Jaquan Brisker is a stud, no one is questioning that. The dude can flat out play, and maybe the defense isn’t to fully blame for the loss, but it’s a sizeable portion. He should expect this from the fans, especially after last year. It wasn’t like they were projected to be awful again, the media hyped the offense up all preseason. And this weekend, they arguably looked worse than they did last year.

As the folks down south say, it’s like a ‘hair in a biscuit’. Irritating.

This fanbase is sick of losing games to the other 30 teams in the NFL, but more importantly they’re sick of losing to the Packers. The big-bad-wolf Aaron Rodgers is gone, meaning Jaquan Brisker and the Chicago Bears should’ve been much more competitive than they were during Week 1.

They better prepare for more booing if this play continues.

