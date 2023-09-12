Tarik Cohen could soon find a new NFL home as he is set to workout with the Carolina Panthers.

Former Chicago Bears Running back Tarik Cohen is hoping to make his return to the NFL after being out for two-plus seasons. And on Tuesday, he had a workout for a team.

According to a report from Field Yates, the Carolina Panthers held a workout today and Tarik Cohen was in attendance.

The 5-foot-6 running back last played for the Bears in 2020, he has had a tumultuous career dealing with injuries the last 3 seasons. In week 3 of 2020 returning a punt against the Atlanta Falcons, Cohen suffered an MCL, ACL and tibial plateau fracture. The North Carolina native would miss the rest of the season and all of 2021 recovering from the ACL injury.

Cohen looked prime for a comeback to the NFL but in a training session in May of 2022, the speedy running back tore his Achilles tendon while live on Instagram. A year and a half later on August 12th, Cohen was finally cleared to play. A month later he got his first NFL workout to get back into the league.

While with the Bears, Cohen played in 51 games over 5 seasons. His best year came in 2018 when he totaled 1,599 all-purpose yards and 8 touchdowns.

The Carolina Panthers have former Philadelphia Eagle Miles Sanders leading their backfield attack with Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear fighting for touches. Blackshear is currently the return specialist for the Panthers a role that Cohen did for the Bears.

It would be a welcome sight to see the 2019 Pro-Bowler and First Team All Pro return specialist back on an NFL field.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE