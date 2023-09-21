Chicago Bears: Matt Eberflus has not addressed team on Alan Williams’ resignation (Report)

A starter on the Chicago Bears defense said Thursday that head coach Matt Eberflus had not addressed the team regarding former defensive coordinator Alan William’s resignation Wednesday.

Williams released a statement Wednesday that he was stepping down for health and family reasons. Wild rumors spread over social media Wednesday regarding other possible reasons the second-year Bears defensive coordinator chose to step down in Week 3.

General manager Ryan Poles held a press conference Thursday but offered no new insight into Williams’ surprising resignation. ESPN host Pat McAfee reported a source told him the FBI allegedly raided Williams’ house. The reason for the alleged raid was not specified.

Matt Eberflus has yet to break the news to the Chicago Bears team

Rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson spoke to the press after Thursday’s practice. He was asked what he and his fellow teammates were told about Williams’ resignation.

According to Adam Hoge with CHGO, Stevenson said Eberflus had not talked to the team about Williams’ resignation. The starting defender found out his defensive coordinator was no longer a member of the Bears in the same fans did…online.

#Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson said Matt Eberflus has yet to address the team about Alan Williams' departure. "I don't know when that is going to happen. We're just focused on the main goal and that's beating Kansas City." Stevenson said he found out about Williams' resignation… — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 21, 2023

Stevenson said he and the team are locked in on trying to go 1-2 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE