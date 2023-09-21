Trending
REPORT: ESPN host Pat McAfee reporting former Chicago Bears DC Alan Williams’ house was raided by FBI

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
ESPN host Pat McAfee reported on his show Thursday that the FBI allegedly raided former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams’ home.

The Chicago Bears have been in many headlines this week

Williams has been the source of much rumor and speculation following his resignation from the Bears on Wednesday morning. Williams missed the Bears Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to unspecified “personal” reasons.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles made a surprise last year when he took two members of the secondary with his first two draft picks.

General manager Ryan Poles spoke to the press Thursday on multiple issues the Bears face heading into their Week 3 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Per Adam Hoge with CHGO, Poles said he had nothing more to add about Williams ‘resignation.

Pat McAfee: Alan Williams’ house was raided by the FBI

Around the same time as Poles’ presser, ESPN host Pat McAfee gave a report on Williams’ resignation. Per McAfee, a source told him that the FBI allegedly raided Williams’ house:

“But anytime you hear about an FBI raid happening, you assume when there’s some smoke, there’s a fire,” McAfee said. “We will say–I mean, we’ve sued for a lot of stuff—but our sources have told me that an FBI raid did happen on the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears Alan Williams’ house.”

McAfee did specify the reason the alleged raid took place.

