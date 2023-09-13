The Chicago Bears will be showing off a different look for this weekend against the Bucs.

The Chicago Bears will be showing off a uniform design they only wore twice last season.

The Monsters of the Midway will be wearing orange helmets and their orange jerseys for the first time since Week 8 against the Cowboys per the Bears Twitter, they had these on two weeks before against the Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

They are looking to turn their luck around while sporting the orange combination, they lost both times in this combination last season. 7-12 against the Commanders and a thumping 49-29 loss against Dallas.

The Bears social media teamed teased the uniform announcement with a picture of the helmet.

Will the Bears turn their orange-on-orange luck around as they get set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their first road contest of the year.

What do we think do we like the orange jerseys, and can the Bears turn their jersey luck around this weekend?

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE