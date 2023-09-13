Lack of “Offensive Minds” on the Staff dampers Justin Fields’ Impact on the Gridiron

It’s mid-week, and while the Chicago Cubs have players making spectacular plays left and right in the pursuit of a playoff berth, those in & around the Chicago Bears are still wondering what happened Sunday.

Despite Justin Fields having 275 total yards from scrimmage, the Bears were embarrassed at home by the new-look Green Bay Packers to begin the season. With fans and sports pundits delivering their takes on what went wrong and where to go from here, the Bears look to be in for a long season after Week 1. From head coach Matt Eberflus taking criticism for his gaffe behind the podium to WR Chase Claypool being called out for giving up, no one’s immune to taking heat.

Now, a prominent national radio host is taking aim at the Bears for leaving Justin Fields out to dry on offense. He also compares the situation with the Bears to the current state of the Packers, noting a big difference, in his opinion.

Colin Cowherd says Justin Fields is “On His Own” in the Bears Offense

Justin Fields struggles in season opening loss to Green Bay… "It's calculus. It's always easier with a tutor." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/qrlhakffOg — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 11, 2023

Offering his opinion on the changing of the guard in both Green Bay and Chicago, sports radio host Colin Cowherd had this to say on his show The Herd when talking about the Packers and Jordan Love:

“It is such an advantage if you’re a young, inexperienced quarterback, to have an offensive coach over a defensive coach. And God, wasn’t this another example? Jordan Love I don’t think is great. But he scored on his first drive, his first drive of the second half, the second possession of the second half… Between the O-line and the run game, and the offensive coaching and sensibility, Jordan Love felt comfortable. He didn’t feel rushed, they had a game plan, he had support.”

In comparison, here’s what Cowherd had to say about the Bears and Justin Fields:

“Every time I watch the Bears, it’s like ‘Hey Justin, go save us! Go make a great play!’ Frenetic, out of control, very reliant on running around… NFL Football for a quarterback is calculus, and calculus is easier for a young student if he has a great tutor, and Jordan Love has a great tutor… Justin Fields doesn’t, and he’s on his own, and that’s what the Bears offense looks like.”

Though Cowherd was complementary of Fields’ athletic ability, suggesting he’s more of a natural athlete than Love, the issues with him and the Bears ultimately fall on the identity the team has had historically.

“They’ve never had a great quarterback. They’ve never had an all-time great receiver. They’re still bragging about the ’85 Bears. That’s the toughness, the city, we work hard, we kick butt, and I love that… Justin Fields never looks comfortable, and I believe Justin Fields has more natural ability. I think he’s got a better arm. I think he’s a better athlete. But it’s calculus man. It’s always easier with a tutor.” -Colin Cowherd

At least Fields and the Bears have 16 more games to figure out the team’s issues, or 2023 will be another frustrating season in a long line of them.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE