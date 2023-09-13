Chicago Bears News: Coach Matt Eberflus gives confusing answer to D.J. Moore question

Once again, I have to ask, what in the world is going on in Chicago?

The Chicago Bears are a few days removed from an embarrassing loss to the Green Bay Packers in the season opener, a game they were favored to win while playing at home. Many questions arose regarding the leadership, or lack thereof on this team, as well as the new roster construction that occurred this spring. Fans were appalled by the poor effort, and rightfully so.

You can blame QB Justin Fields, the offensive or defensive lines, or even Ryan Poles. But what about second-year head coach Matt Eberflus? Does he have control of this locker room?

Today, he made a very odd remark when asked about D.J. Moore not being in the game after getting the Chicago Bears into the redzone. Josh Schrock tweeted Eberflus’ response this morning.

Matt Eberflus said he isn't sure why DJ Moore came out of the game after back-to-back receptions that got Bears into the red zone. Might have been part of a rotation, but Bears HC didn't have answers — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) September 13, 2023

How do you not know? You are the head coach of the football team. All personnel decisions and major gameday decisions should go through him, wouldn’t you assume? That to me, is an unacceptable answer, especially after the way his football team looked this past weekend. Someone has to hold these guys accountable, or this season will be a repeat of last year’s.

This comes a day after Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker called out the fanbase for not supporting them during the loss. Brisker also called out Jordan Love a day after the loss, making matters worse. Obviously, the coaching staff is lacking some sort of leadership because these things just shouldn’t be said publicly after a humiliating loss.

Chicago Bears HC Matt Eberflus needs to take a step back and try to figure out what is going on with this team, before it’s too late.

