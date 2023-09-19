5 Best Remaining Free Agent Fits for the Chicago Bears

Here are the best remaining Free Agents that the Chicago Bears could target in the upcoming weeks.

The Chicago Bears are going to need some help if they are going to turn the season around and it will have to happen sooner rather than later. They have struggled in a few different areas early on this year.

The Free Agent pool should help with some of those problems. Here are the best remaining free agents available for the Chicago Bears.

#5 Robert Quinn (Edge)

It would be nice to see a reunion between Quinn and the Bears. Robert Quinn played for the Bears between 2020 and 2022. He had signed a 5-year $70 million dollar deal. In Chicago, the 33-year-old edge rusher played some of his best football. Quinn had a career year in 2021 when he recorded 18.5 sacks on the way to his 3rd Pro Bowl. He also forced 4 fumbles and was ranked 48th on the top 100 list by his fellow players in 2022.

Quinn played last year for the Philadelphia Eagles after being traded there by the Bears midway through the season. He played in just 6 games and failed to record a sack. I think getting him back to Chicago could help out the Bears pass rush as they could pair him with Yannick Ngakoue on the other side.

