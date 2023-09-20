Chicago Bears in danger of reaching ugly record not seen since merger in Week 3 (Report)

The Chicago Bears are in danger of matching an embarrassing record in their Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bears enter the contest with a disappointing 0-2 record to start the 2023 campaign.

While the overall record is what matters, the Bears are in danger of losing even more pride in a game they’ll likely fall to 0-3. (One has to wonder the reflection general manager Ryan Poles will have when he walks around a field that provided him such a career boost.)

Poles’ regime with the Bears has been a cataclysmic showing through the first 19 games. The Bears head into Week 3 losers of 12 straight games, which is the longest losing streak for the franchise. (Their last win was over the New England Patriots on Oct. 24, 2022.)

The Chicago Bears offense can’t score 21

But the way the Bears are losing is in record-breaking fashion. Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune pointed out the offense has a chance to match the 2005 Bears in going nine games in a row without scoring 21 points. They still have a few games to go before breaking that record, which stands at ten games:

“The Bears have not scored more than 20 points in eight consecutive games dating to Week 11 of the 2022 season, a 27-24 loss in Atlanta. They went nine straight games in 2005 without reaching 21 points. They had rookie Kyle Orton at quarterback that season, but he was supported by a great defense and a powerful running game. There was another nine-game stretch that spanned the end of the 2002 season and the start of 2003. There was a 10-game stretch of 20 points or fewer in 1994 and another eight-game stretch in 1993, so it has happened.”

So the Bears can’t score. They can’t stop anyone as well, and that doesn’t bode well when playing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. (Or giving up touchdowns on offense.)

FIELDS WITH THE PICK 6!!!

GOODNIGHT CHICAGO

BUCS 27 BEARS 17 pic.twitter.com/YMjhymVq4N — Sweet Xyience (@SweetXyience) September 17, 2023

The Chicago Bears offense and defense give opponents lots of points

Biggs reported the Bears have a chance to reach shameful heights not seen since the NFL merger. (Yes, not only is the Bears’ offense stuck in the 50s, but head coach Matt Eberflus’ defense is as well.) The Bears could allow a record-tying 25 points or more to be scored by an opponent for a 13th straight contest:

“Maybe the bigger issue is the Bears have allowed 25 points or more in each game of their current 12-game losing streak. That’s the longest stretch in franchise history. Only one other team has had such a rough stretch in terms of points allowed: The Broncos, when they were in the AFL, allowed 25 or more in 13 consecutive games spanning the 1963 and 1964 seasons. The Bears will join them if the Chiefs put up 25 or more points Sunday. The over/under for the Chiefs total is 30 1/2.”

The only hope for the Bears and that record? The Chiefs offense is off to a slow start and has not yet put up 21 points on an opponent this season. (They scored 20 points in Week 1 and 17 in Week 2).

Usually, even a losing team has one side of the ball they have a strength at. This Bears staff is special.

They’re losing badly on both sides of the ball.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE