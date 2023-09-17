Chicago Bears: 3 studs in duds from a bad loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Chicago Bears came into Week 2 needing a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They failed to notch a win on the road and will fall to 0-2 before traveling to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.

There aren’t many positives coming from the game Sunday. The Bears season is pretty much over. The team looks like it will be shopping for at least a new head coach and quarterback in the offseason.

A few players had decent individual performances. Most of what Bears fans saw today was negative. Here are three studs and duds from the Bears’ loss to the Buccaneers in Week 2.

Chicago Bears Studs

D.J. Moore

The Bears were heavily criticized for not going to D.J. Moore enough in Week 1. The Bears corrected that–a little. Fields hit Moore for six receptions on seven targets for 104 yards.

Moore’s elusiveness was shown when they got the ball to him. But they didn’t get him the ball enough to win the game. Moore needs to be the primary outlet for the ball in the future.

DeMarcus Walker

Walker was a consistent presence in the Buccaneers’ backfield Sunday. He made one tackle for loss. He didn’t have a spectacular game, but that wasn’t seen on the field against the Buccaneers.

2024 Chicago Bears draft position

This feels familiar to last year. There aren’t many individual performances to be excited about Sunday. And it shows this team isn’t a winner.

The Bears front office must look at the scouting board hard this fall. The season is about to spiral, much like it did last season. If there’s a silver lining from today, the Bears are in the chase early to be in a position to land an elite quarterback prospect in the 2024 draft.

Chicago Bears Duds

Luke Getsy’s playcalling

Getsy is coaching himself out of an offensive coordinator job. He might even be coaching the entire coaching staff out of a job in Chicago. Getsy’s offense was ineffective against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Getsy continues to over-rely on the screen pass. He made an inexcusable decision to call a screen pass late in the fourth quarter inside the Bears ten-yard line. Fields turned that play call into a pick-six.

Getsy’s run game was an eyesore against the Buccaneers. They finished with 67 yards rushing. The offense has no rhythm or chemistry.

Justin Fields

Fields is quickly playing himself into Mitch Trubisky’s territory.

What did we do to deserve this pic.twitter.com/XKV1TUyoJP — Stephen A. Smith Burner’s Burner Parody (@SASBBurner) September 17, 2023

He missed open wide receivers or flat-out refused to attempt a pass. Fields also made careless turnovers.

Fields looks lost in his third season in the NFL. He finished going 16/29 for 211 yards and one touchdown to two interceptions. He also ran the ball for three yards and had two fumbles, one of which was lost.

Like he is.

The Chicago Bears trenches

The Bears gave up six sacks. They sacked Baker Mayfield zero times. That’s the difference between the two teams in this game.

The Bears’ inability to repair their trenches has made this team a loser. Regardless of Fields’ performance, this team isn’t going anywhere until the Bears fix their deficiencies on the offensive and defensive lines.

