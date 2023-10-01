Broncos score 24 straight to win against Chicago Bears

With four minutes remaining in the third quarter, Denver was down 28-7 following Justin Fields’ fourth touchdown pass. The Bears lost the lead with less than nine minutes remaining, so they must have somehow grown overconfident.

Although the Chicago Bears have a reputation for having excellent defense, the squad recently established a record that no one wants to own. On Sunday, the Bears led the Denver Broncos 28-7, but they allowed Denver to win the game in the fourth quarter by scoring 24 unanswered points.

With 31 points, the Broncos became the 14th straight Bears opponent to score at least 25 points in a game, and according to OptaSTATS, that makes the Bears the first team in NFL history to achieve that feat:

The Chicago Bears are the first team to allow 25 or more points in 14 consecutive games in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/eDBKiIYbwV — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 1, 2023

The Bears had one of the weakest defenses in the NFL going into the game, allowing 407.3 yards and 35.3 points per contest. The Broncos’ yardage is third-worst in the league, and their 35.3 points per game probably would have been the lowest if they hadn’t let the Miami Dolphins score 70 points last week.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE