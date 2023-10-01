The Bears are changing up their offense in preparation for today’s game against the Broncos.

Claypool and the Bears have been on a roller coaster this season, dating back to the summer. Claypool told reporters this past week that he was only focused on what he can control with only one grab in last week’s defeat to the Chiefs and frustrations over a 0-3 start. If he believes he is being given the best chance to achieve, it was requested of him. After a reported seven-second pause, Claypool responded, “No.”

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool will be inactive against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport It will be the first missed game this season for Claypool, who expressed frustration Friday with his usage in the offense.

Expect Equanimeous St. Brown to be active today with Chase Claypool down. And Tyson Bagent is the new backup QB for Justin Fields. More here 👇👇👇 https://t.co/SBoWQL4U4l — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2023

Behind Justin Fields, there will also be a new backup quarterback. Tyson Bagent, a former undrafted rookie free agent, will now serve as the team’s backup quarterback. The choice is based on a young, talented quarterback who deserves to move up from No. 3 to No. 2, not on Fields’ ranking.

Equanimeous St. Brown, a wide receiver, will play for the first time while Claypool is out as compensation for St. Brown’s outstanding practice week.

In losses to the Packers, Buccaneers, and Chiefs, the winless Bears are scoring 15.7 points a game on average. With four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown on just 14 targets, Claypool has performed admirably. Chase Claypool is in the last year of his rookie deal. After being dealt from Pittsburgh to Chicago in November 2022, Claypool has played in 10 games with the Bears and has caught 18 catches for 191 yards and one touchdown.

