Chicago Bears: Ryan Poles admitting to major failure in trade talks for Chase Claypool (Report)

A new report shows just how bad things have gotten out of control in general manager Ryan Poles’ second season with the Chicago Bears. The Bears traded with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the deadline last season for wide receiver Chase Claypool.

The Steelers received the Bears 2023 second-round pick. That pick ultimately wound up being the 32nd pick of the draft.

That pick will wind up costing the Bears considerably. And it should help sink the Poles/Matt Eberflus regime before the offseason.

The Chicago Bears are shopping Chase Claypool

According to Jordan Schulz, the Bears are shopping Claypool for a Day 3 draft pick.

Sources: The #Bears are looking to trade WR Chase Claypool, asking for a 5th-or-6th round pick in return. GM Ryan Poles has been actively calling teams he believes are in the market for a receiver. Claypool was acquired via trade from the #Steelers last season. He is inactive… pic.twitter.com/HttUMggWla — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 1, 2023

Claypool made comments this week that were negatively directed toward the Bears coaching staff for not using him correctly. A few days later, the Bears made Claypool a healthy scratch in Week 4.

Poles traded the 32nd pick for a healthy scratch. That sounds awfully familiar to the third-round choice at wide receiver, Velus Jones Jr. The Bears made a healthy scratch earlier this season.

Poles is evidently trying to tear down this roster for draft capital for whoever is the general manager in the offseason. But this trade would be a major loss for Poles’ credibility and the Bears in the future.

Poles complained after the draft in April the Bears were not in a good position to pick a high-quality defensive end. They certainly could have made that happen with the 32nd-overall pick. Poles has put the Bears behind for years to come with his awful decision-making at wide receiver.

Please, Kevin Warren, stop letting Poles cook.

