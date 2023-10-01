Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears: Ryan Poles admitting to major failure in trade talks for Chase Claypool (Report)

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Chase Claypool Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool was accused of not being motivated enough. Photo courtesy of NBC Sports

A new report shows just how bad things have gotten out of control in general manager Ryan Poles’ second season with the Chicago Bears. The Bears traded with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the deadline last season for wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Chicago Bears Ryan Poles Frank Clark
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles hinted he’s looking to trade for a defensive end soon. Photo courtesy of the NFL.

The Steelers received the Bears 2023 second-round pick. That pick ultimately wound up being the 32nd pick of the draft.

That pick will wind up costing the Bears considerably. And it should help sink the Poles/Matt Eberflus regime before the offseason.

The Chicago Bears are shopping Chase Claypool

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears

According to Jordan Schulz, the Bears are shopping Claypool for a Day 3 draft pick.

Claypool made comments this week that were negatively directed toward the Bears coaching staff for not using him correctly. A few days later, the Bears made Claypool a healthy scratch in Week 4.

Poles traded the 32nd pick for a healthy scratch. That sounds awfully familiar to the third-round choice at wide receiver, Velus Jones Jr. The Bears made a healthy scratch earlier this season.

Poles is evidently trying to tear down this roster for draft capital for whoever is the general manager in the offseason. But this trade would be a major loss for Poles’ credibility and the Bears in the future.

Poles complained after the draft in April the Bears were not in a good position to pick a high-quality defensive end. They certainly could have made that happen with the 32nd-overall pick. Poles has put the Bears behind for years to come with his awful decision-making at wide receiver.

Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears
Photo courtesy of Warren Wimmer/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Please, Kevin Warren, stop letting Poles cook.

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

