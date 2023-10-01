Bears QB Justin Fields started the game vs. Denver on Sunday perfect

Justin Fields started the game vs the Broncos on Sunday going 11 for 11 on his first 11 pass attempts.

Courtney Cronin, a Chicago Bears reporter for ESPN had an interesting stat to share about Fields play so far.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Since 2000, Justin Fields 11-11 start to the game (and counting) is the most consecutive completions to start a game by any Bears QB. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 1, 2023

Fields has completed 16 out of 17 passes for 231 yards and 3 touchdowns. By doing so set a new record:

With that completion, QB Justin Fields passed Shane Matthews for most consecutive completions (16) by a #Bears quarterback. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 1, 2023

Fields has been almost perfect in the first half vs. Denver’s defense. He has shown flashes of what he was able to do last season in this first half. Throwing accurately on the run, pushing the ball downfield, and using his mobility to keep plays alive.

Fields will look to build on a fantastic first-half and work towards the first win of the season for the Bears.

