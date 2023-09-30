Ryan Poles is in Evanston to scout a potential top 5 pick

As the Chicago Bears look to end their three-game losing streak to start the season, general manager Ryan Poles has his eye on the future.

Poles is just up the road in Evanston to watch Saturday’s game between Northwestern and Penn State at Ryan Field. And as Ryan Poles watches on, he likely is there to see Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu.

The left tackle is projected to be a Top 5 pick in the 2024 NFL draft and is the best left tackle prospect in college football this season.

Ryan Poles getting eyes on several #PennState prospects today. Most notably, future top-5 pick LT Olu Fashanu. https://t.co/YRUjjQmD4z — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 30, 2023

Ryan Poles eyeing a clear need

The Bears entered this season with Braxton Jones as their starting left tackle. After a rookie season in which Jones didn’t miss a single snap, he regressed to start this year before suffering a neck injury in Week 2.

Even if Jones does play better this season, there is a clear need for a franchise left tackle. And Fashanu could be that solution for whoever the Bears have playing quarterback next season.

