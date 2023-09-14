The Chicago Bears added a defensive back to the practice squad Thursday as the team deals with injuries to the secondary through the early season. The Bears placed Kyle Gordon on injured reserve Thursday. His backup, Josh Blackwell, was DNP at practice Thursday.

Safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquon Brisker were on the injury report in Week 1. Their names were not listed on the Week 2 report.

The Chicago Bears signed Macon Clark to the practice squad

According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the Bears signed defensive back Macon Clark to the practice squad.

According to Clark’s draft profile by Sports Illustrated, Clark is a rookie UDFA who played at Tulane in college:

“Played at Tulane University. As a freshman, he played in twelve games, totaling five tackles. During his sophomore season, he played in nine games, totaling fourteen tackles and one interception. During the 2020 season, he played in all twelve games, totaling forty three tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. As a junior, he started in all twelve games, totaling seventy four tackles, which ranked first on the team, four tackles for loss, one sack, and four interceptions. During his senior season, he played in thirteen games, totaling sixty three tackles, eight tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.”

Clark was on the Bears 90-man roster this summer but didn’t survive the 53-man roster cuts at the end of August. But the staff was impressed enough with Clark this summer to bring him back in Week 2.

