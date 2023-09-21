Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles Addresses a Crazy Day at Halas Hall

Yesterday was a lot to take in for Chicago Bears fans. The day started off normal, like any other in the world of the NFL. Players addressed the media, injury reports came out, nothing out of the usual. That was until QB Justin Fields spoke to the press about his progression, or lack thereof this season.

He seemed to take a shot at the coaching staff, but after the story hit the news, he quickly backtracked. Wonder who told him to do that, as it seemed forced. However, if you listened to the actual press conference, it wasn’t as bad as it sounded. Fields took full accountability for his recent poor play.

Shortly after, the messy Alan Williams situation was resolved, as the defensive coordinator decided to resign from his position. There’s been plenty of wild accusations and allegations, but nothing is confirmed yet to the reasoning behind his departure. Williams did mention heath and family in his resignation letter, but many fans and media across the NFL don’t buy it just yet.

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles did speak to the media today, mentioning most of the drama going on in Halas Hall. He defended his quarterback, saying he “isn’t a finger pointer,” and also said no one in the building is panicking. What he was referencing there, I don’t know, but it could the number of things that occurred for the organization yesterday.

"None of our coaches see Justin (Fields) as a finger pointer." — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 21, 2023

#Bears GM Ryan Poles is meeting with media right now. "We have adversity. No one in our building is panicking. Everyone is focusing on solving the issues that we have." — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 21, 2023

It’s good to see Poles respond accordingly regarding everything, but what about the Alan Williams situation?

Is this the end of it? What else will come out? There were so many conflicting reports all over social media regarding the entire debacle, and it’ll be interesting to see what else leaks as the week continues. As for filling his position, as you can see above, a change may come rather quickly. It’s assumed that HC Matt Eberflus will handle the defensive play calling for now.

Seeing the staff get trashed on over the past few days must’ve been tiring for the organization. Things do need to change, though. It’s hard to anticipate a victory this weekend as well, as the Chicago Bears will travel to Kansas City to face the defending champs and Patrick Mahomes. Not exactly the team you want to see a few days after your organization goes through so much turmoil. And to make matters worse, the Bears placed starting left tackle Braxton Jones on IR yesterday.

It was a very bad, bad day all the way around.

