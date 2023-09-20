Breaking News: Chicago Bears DC Alan Williams resigns from position as Defensive Coordinator

If you thought this day couldn’t get any worse for the Bears, you’re mistaken.

Huge news out of Halas Hall today, as the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears Alan Williams has resigned from his position this morning. Ian Rappaport was the first to the story on Twitter just moments ago. There’s been much speculation to the reasoning for his departure, but nothing is confirmed at this time.

Update on #Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams: He resigned this morning. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2023

Just moments ago, I wrote a story on Alan Williams and what his status was on the team according to head coach Matt Eberflus. Well, his status is now very certain as he’s no longer the DC for the Chicago Bears. The assumption is that Flus’ will call the plays defensively for the Bears for the time being.

There’s still lots to unpack here. Stay tuned.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE