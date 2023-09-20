The Chicago Bears are officially a trainwreck: Matt Eberflus says he has no update on DC Alan Williams

It was asked after Week 1.

It was asked after Week 2.

And now it’s time to ask it again. What in the WORLD is going on at Halas Hall with the Chicago Bears?

After a day full of Justin Fields bashing the coaches, another story has surfaced about the incompetence of Matt Eberflus and whatever you want to call his ‘staff’. This team is a mess. This organization is a mess.

Matt Eberflus is the head coach of this football team, but I swear you wouldn’t know it based on his answers and responses to certain questions. Last week, it was announced right before their Week 2 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that the Chicago Bears would be without their defensive coordinator Alan Williams, due to personal reasons.

Today, he provided an update on his status as the defensive coordinator going forward. It was vague and pretty odd answer, as he wouldn’t answer to if Williams is still the defensive coordinator.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has no update on Alan Williams and wouldn't say if Alan is still the defensive coordinator. (Via @ChicagoBears) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 20, 2023

This could end up being a very, very dark day for the Chicago Bears. Tons of allegations regarding the way Justin Fields has been handled up to this point, Fields himself being brutally honest to the media, and a pair of coordinators that have underperformed up to this point. What will end up happening towards the middle of the season? Or the end? We haven’t even hit Week 3 yet.

The injuries keep piling up as well. Braxton Jones was placed on IR this morning with ‘no timetable’ to return, leaving the disaster offensive line in an even worse position than before. And to make matters worse, the Bears will travel to Arrowhead Stadium this weekend for a battle, if you want to call it that, against the reigning Super Bowl Champion Chiefs.

Another hard thing to understand is how coach Eberflus won’t answer to Alan Williams still being the DC. The reason for him being absent is not important, nor should it be, Williams deserves privacy during this time and his personal ‘problems’ shouldn’t be public.

However, I think Matt Eberflus needs to be a bit more candid with his responses to some things. His answers today open the door for lots of interpretations, including Williams being gone for good. Coach Eberflus will continue to call the defensive plays for the time being, which isn’t an awful thing, as the defense looked pretty decent in Week 2 as they kept the Chicago Bears in the game.

