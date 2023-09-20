Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is clearly not happy with the coaching staff, blames them for strip-sack

Well, Justin Fields is having a day with the media. Sheesh.

After saying that coaching was the biggest problem in last week’s loss, Justin Fields has taken yet another shot at the staff after being asked about his off-season preparations. We all know that Fields needed to become a better pocket passer, that was obvious. However, the clear strength of his game revolves around his legs, as he’s one of the fastest QB’s of all time.

Did this staff force the ‘pocket passer’ mentality on him? Like I mentioned earlier, it makes sense to get him more comfortable in the pocket, but you can’t eliminate his biggest asset. Today, Sean Hammond who covers the Chicago Bears, tweeted exactly what Fields had to say today regarding the strip-sack, and his pocket awareness.

Asked about the strip sack in the second quarter, Justin Fields said that was the perfect example. He said he should've taken off and ran. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) September 20, 2023

Woah. That’s a clear-cut shot at the staff if I’ve ever seen one. The Bears did say today that their ‘level of concern’ with Justin Fields is low, and they still have hope in him turning it around this week. But after these recent comments from the former Ohio State Buckeye, I’m not so sure he himself has any confidence.

This is a pretty bold thing for Justin Fields to say. And there’s more to come in the next few hours, as he’s had lots to say to the media today regarding this abysmal coaching staff. Gear up, we could be in for a wild ride.

