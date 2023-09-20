Chicago Bears reportedly “don’t have high level of concern” for Justin Fields’ rough start to season

It’s been a rough start to the season for the Chicago Bears and their young QB Justin Fields. The expectations weren’t too high, but it’s safe to say he’s not living up to the standard that this team needs. He hasn’t improved as a pocket passer, hasn’t shown growth in reading a defense, and just doesn’t seem comfortable out there.

However, it seems like the organization hasn’t given up all hope on the Fields experiment yet. Coach Eberflus did reveal his wants and needs from Fields in an earlier interview this week, but he seems confident in the progression that may take place. The fanbase, on the other hand, is getting agitated by his lack of positive performance over the last few weeks, and rightfully so.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano, the organization isn’t concerned at the moment with his play. They’re still optimistic on what he can achieve going forward this season.

According to @DanGrazianoESPN, there’s not a high level of concern from inside the Chicago Bears' building on quarterback Justin Fields and there’s still optimism that they will see growth from Justin this season. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 20, 2023

Now, this could mean a number of things. One, the Chicago Bears could very well be concerned about Fields, but they’re just hiding it. It’s not ideal to bash your QB this early in the season and ruin any confidence he may have; however, I still think he needs to be held accountable for his extremely poor performance thus far.

This statement could also mean the Bears are more fed up with Getsy. After the NFL media and members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers publicly trashed Getsy for his awful late-game play calling, it’s not hard to see why the organization may be keeping an eye on him. I think two things can be true; the quarterback stinks right now, and the play-calling is atrocious. One of them has to be the fall guy at some point if this continues on.

Fields missed too many throws and open receivers last week for the Chicago Bears to not be a little concerned. If he puts up another bad performance this week in Kansas City, the narratives and dialogue will be directed more towards Fields than Eberflus or any member of the staff.

