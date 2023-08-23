Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy leaves backup QB plan up for discussion in recent quote

The backup quarterback debate/battle has been a big topic of discussion during camp, as fans are conflicted about who should win the job. Recently, the leader seems to be Tyson Bagent, an UDFA out of Shepard University, which is a division two school. A feel good, underdog story that has fans buzzing after his impressive performance against the Colts last weekend.

PJ Walker was signed this offseason with the intentions of being Justin Fields’ backup, but he’s looked pitiful in his appearances, and reports have also said he’s had a rough camp. Is this Chicago Bears team really going to resort to an UDFA rookie as their backup?

Well, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had an interesting quote regarding the situation. Chicago Bears reporter Patrick Finley tweeted about it today.

Who's QB2?

"By no means do we have one way or the other set in stone," OC Luke Getsy said. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 23, 2023

When you look for a backup QB, it’s not all about how they perform on the field. Of course, they need to be reliable if the starter goes down for a bit, but the off-field components are just as important. The backup QB is supposed to digest film and update the starter on missed reads, defensive schemes and things of that nature.

That’s the only issue with Bagent being the backup. If he is, I feel like the Chicago Bears have to keep Peterman or Walker on the team for that reason alone. But Bagent looks like the most talented of the three at this point and has executed on his opportunities to this point.

