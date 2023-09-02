Potential future blockbuster trade involving Zach LaVine and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently told NBA reporter Tania Ganguli of The New York Times that he will not sign an extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP will become eligible for a contract extension in September, which leads to some speculation.

“The real question’s not going to be this year — numbers-wise it doesn’t make sense,” Antetokounmpo said. “But next year, next summer it would make more sense for both parties. Even then, I don’t know.”

Bulls reporter Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic dropped a massive conspiracy theory about how Chicago could be playing the long game with their eyes set on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The two-time league MVP has yet to sign a contract extension with the Bucks, and if this remains to be the case, Giannis will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025. As Mayberry suggests, this is when the Bulls intend to make their move.

Chicago has tested LaVine’s trade value dating back to at least this past season’s trade deadline; they are not afraid of trading him. Chicago also has a number of players that could surround Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks star interviewed with Fox 32 Chicago in and made it clear that playing for the Chicago Bulls could be a possibility for him in his career.

The earliest Giannis Antetokounmpo could test free agency is in 2025, as he has a $51.9 million player option for the 2025-26 season in his current five-year, $228.2 million contract.

