The Chicago Bears needed offensive line by trading from Dan Feeney help after a recent rash of injuries took down three players along the interior of the 2023 line.

After Teven Jenkins, Doug Kramer and Lucas Patrick went down with injuries over the last 10 days, the Bears needed to add help up front. Ryan Poles did just that by trading for offensive guard Dan Feeny from the Miami Dolphins.

The #Bears are trading a sixth-round pick to the #Dolphins for G Dan Feeney, a former Carl Sandburg HS student. https://t.co/c8tSXaCfqH — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 29, 2023

The Chicago Bears will be the fourth team of Feeney’s career. Feeny comes with 64 games of starting experience but has primarily been a backup his past two seasons in the NFL. The real question is will he come and push to start with the Bears having so few options inside at the moment.

Regardless of whether or not he starts he’ll be a valuable backup piece for the 2023 season until we know about the seriousness behind Teven Jenkins and Doug Kramer’s injuries.

