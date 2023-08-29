Chicago Bears: NFL Insider has interesting theory on why former draft pick is getting cut

Brad Biggs with The Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday morning that former Chicago Bears draft pick cornerback Kindle Vildor has lost his jersey number to safety Elijah Hicks. The implication is that Vildor, who is on the bubble to make the 53-man roster this summer, will be cut before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Was told #Bears S Elijah Hicks will now wear No. 22 (he was No. 37 as a rookie). What this means for CB Kindle Vildor, we'll likely find out today. New jersey number for Vildor or??? His base salary is $2.743M. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 29, 2023

The 2020 fifth-round pick’s base salary was set to be $2.73 million in 2023. Vildor hadn’t made $1 million on his rookie contract in one season but was set to earn a nice pay raise this season.

Will the Chicago Bears cut Kindle Vildor over PPE money?

Brad Spielberger with Pro Football Focus Tweeted that Vildor’s cut could be due to what an economist would call a “perverse incentive” in the CBA. Vildor played well enough to earn the required playing time on the Bears roster to qualify for the Proven Performance Escalators provision.

Interesting… Vildor earning the PPE (raise to 4th year salary due to playing time in first three seasons) may work against him here https://t.co/w4Dl43D7h5 — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) August 29, 2023

The non-negotiable PPE provision was put in place to allegedly help rookies drafted on Day 2 or later earn more money on their rookie contract for good performance. There’s one caveat. The PPE isn’t guaranteed.

The Bears have drafted and signed several cornerbacks since Vildor was drafted in 2020. While Vildor might be good enough to beat out a cornerback on the bubble who will make the 53-man roster, Vildor’s overall skill level might not justify the Bears spending nearly $2 million more dollars on him than a developing cornerback who might be a little worse on the field.

The issue of the guaranteed PPE might be something players look at before voting on the next CBA.

