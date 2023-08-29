Chicago Bears News: Offensive line dealing with “minor stuff,” should be ready for Week One

Other than some crazy trade rumors, this preseason has been pretty underwhelming in terms of storylines for the Chicago Bears, as it seems the team is all business heading into week one. The veteran, new faces, and hopefully an improved Justin Fields, will look to take this team from a bottom feeder to a playoff contender in just one offseason.

One negative has been the injuries that have piled up for the Bears. The offensive line group has been slammed with them during camp and preseason, forcing GM Ryan Poles to make a trade last night, as the team picked up versatile guard Dan Feeney from the Miami Dolphins.

However, last night the Chicago Bears received a somewhat encouraging footnote about the group. Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun Times said most of the injured lineman are dealing with minor stuff, (excluding Teven Jenkins and Darnell Wright), and they should be ready for week one.

According to @JasonLieser, Cody Whitehair, Lucas Patrick, and Nate Davis have been dealing with minor stuff but there isn't much concern about all three players and they should be fine for the Chicago Bears' first regular season game. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 29, 2023

What does this mean for Chicago Bears OL Teven Jenkins?

As you can see above, Teven Jenkins wasn’t listed. He mentioned in his article that there is definitely ‘concern’ for his injury, as the timetable for his return may chance. This isn’t new for Jenkins, as it seems he’s been on the injured list quite often since entering the league in 2021.

The acquisition of Dan Feeney not only provides depth for the line, but also puts added pressure on Jenkins when he does return. The NFL isn’t very forgiving for players that are constantly hurt. A few days ago, he was spotted for the first time in a boot as he was leaving the Chicago Bears locker room.

Teven Jenkins with a walking boot on his right foot/ankle leaving the #Bears locker room. First time he’s been spotted since post-practice in Indianapolis. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 26, 2023

Jenkins does have a chance to be a very good lineman one day, there’s no question in that. However, he needs to stay on the field in order to get anywhere near his full potential.

