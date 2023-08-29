The Chicago Bears have released a 2022 NFL draft pick but could he return to the roster?

It’s roster deadline day in the NFL as every team is looking to get down to the 53-man roster by Tuesday’s deadline, including the Chicago Bears. As Ryan Poles and the staff go through the roster, there are some tough decisions to make. And that includes moving on from draft picks.

On Tuesday, Poles and the team waived 2022 draft pick Trestan Ebner to help get to the roster number in the afternoon. The former Baylor standout was drafted by the Chicago Bears in Poles’ first draft in 2022 at No. 203 overall.

#Bears will waive/injured RB Trestan Ebner, a 6th round pick from a year ago. He has been in concussion protocol since the preseason opener. Had a strong offseason but injury was a setback. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 29, 2023

As a rookie, Ebner primarily played on special teams but did get some action on offense with the injury to David Montgomery. He appeared in 17 games, finishing with 24 carries for 54 yards and 2 receptions for 8 yards.

Ebner entered Chicago Bears training camp on the roster bubble as the team lost Montgomery but signed D’Onta Foreman and Travis Homer. They also drafted Roschon Johnson out of Texas to add to the crowded backfield.

Despite a solid training camp, Ebner suffered a concussion which led to a setback in his chances to make the roster.

He does have the chance to be added to the practice squad which should be announced sometime Tuesday night.

