BREAKING: Chicago Bears releasing 2023 draft pick

The Chicago Bears are waiving a 2023 draft pick with hours to spare before the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline. The Bears must trim their roster from the allotted 90-man roster during training camp to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Chicago Bears waived DT Travis Bell

The Beara have announced several cuts. One cut this afternoon will catch some attention. According to Tom Pelisser with the NFL Network, the Bears are waiving Travis Bell. The 2023 seventh-round pick is expected to be placed on the Bears practice squad should he clear waivers.

The #Bears are waiving rookie seventh-round pick DT Travis Bell, per source. He's expected back on the practice squad if he clears. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2023

Bell had a crowded defensive tackle depth chart to battle in training camp to make a spot. The Bears signed Andrew Billings and had Justin Jones returning this season. They drafted two defensive tackles, Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, on Day 2.

Bell did okay in the Bears’ preseason, but one must remember Bell was at the bottom of the depth chart and played most of his snaps against easier competition. He registered one sack against the Tennessee Titans on a stunt. Bell recorded five total tackles in the preseason.

Rookie 7th rounder Travis Bell getting the sack was an awesome moment in today’s Bears preseason win. pic.twitter.com/ldOLW9bfoJ — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) August 13, 2023

Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 65.7 for his play in the preseason.

