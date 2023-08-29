Chicago Bears release QB Nate Peterman, leaving Tyson Bagent as the obvious choice for the backup position

It looks like the Chicago Bears will have a new backup QB for Justin Fields, and it isn’t P.J. Walker or Nathan Peterman. UDFA Tyson Bagent is the lone wolf left after a tight battle between the three. Coming into camp, he was likely just fighting for a practice squad spot, but now a few months later, he’s the backup for the Bears. Pretty insane turn of events for the former Division II standout.

Today, QB Nate Peterman was released by the Chicago Bears, according to multiple sources, and will likely be kept on the practice squad going forward assuming he isn’t picked up off waivers. This is just one of the many cuts that have happened today.

The Chicago Bears are releasing quarterback Nathan Peterman, per @TomPelissero. Bears now only have 2 quarterbacks on the roster: Justin Fields

What does this mean for Tyson Bagent?

Peterman is a good football mind and has plenty of experience in this role as a third quarterback, so it doesn’t surprise me that the Bears want him on the practice squad. As for Bagent, he’ll likely take over as the backup in an insane turn of events. Impressive to say the least.

The decision to rely on a former division two player, who’s never played in an NFL regular season game, is a bold move by Matt Eberflus. If Fields does go down with injury, you’re asking a lot from a guy who got ZERO division one offers out of high school.

He has been clear, however, that they want to go with who’s playing the best. And if you watched any preseason ball, Bagent was clearly outplaying both Walker and Peterman. His feet also give him another element to his game, as he ran in for a few touchdowns this preseason.

