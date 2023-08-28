Chicago Bears cut promising offensive lineman Kellen Diesch

Roster cuts will be coming in at a high rate today and tomorrow, as hundreds of players across the league will face the tough challenge of being cut right before the season begins. A tradition unlike no other, as teams will also put together a practice squad full of young players who could see time later in the season.

Today, the Chicago Bears cut one of their offensive linemen, one who had a strong preseason as well. Kellen Diesch was placed on waivers this morning by the team. This comes just a few weeks after he was named the 5th best tackle during preseason according to PFF.

#Bears are expected to place OT Kellen Diesch on waivers. He joined their practice squad on Sept. 1 last season. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 28, 2023

A tough break for the undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M, who will look to join another team through the waiver wire process this week. Maybe he’ll clear waivers and end up on the Chicago Bears practice squad, but that’s unlikely after his decent camp and preseason.

The cuts are going to come early and often the next few days.

