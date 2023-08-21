Chicago Bears OT Larry Borom ranked top tackle in the NFL thus far into preseason

The Chicago Bears are coming off a tough 24-17 loss in Week 2 of the preseason to the Indianapolis Colts. The fans didn’t expect a win though, as HC Matt Eberflus rested all of his starters as a precaution after a long wait filled with intense joint practices. Coach was clearly worried about some potential injuries.

Well, he may have had this in mind, as offensive lineman Tevin Jenkins was just recently ruled out for a number of weeks. The offensive line hasn’t been able to catch any breaks lately, as it seems they’ve had the biggest injury bug case in the Chicago Bears locker room so far.

However, they may have a decent replacement, or sign of hope with the depth they have at the position. Pro Football Focus does rankings each week on the top players their respective positions, and this past week they released their rankings for tackles thus far in the preseason.

Not only did the Bears have the top slot, Larry Borom, but they also had the fifth spot in Kellen Diesch.

Top 10 Tackles in Preseason so far (PFF) 1. Larry Borom

2. Cole Van Lanen

3. Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

4. Josh Wells

5. Kellen Diesch

6. Richard Gouraige

7. Garett Bolles

8. Mekhi Becton

9. Raiqwon O'Neal

10. Donovan Smith *min 30 snaps — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) August 21, 2023

You can say what you want about PFF. Some people hate them, some people love them. But either way this shows that the backups may be having a pretty good camp. It’s always good to have serviceable backups, but especially on the offensive line.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE