REPORT: Chicago Bears Starting Offensive Lineman Likely Out Six Weeks With Injury

The Chicago Bears could be without one of their best offensive linemen to start the regular season. The Bears have had many injuries to key players this preseason. However, most of the injuries have been minor.

Teven Jenkins could miss the start of the Chicago Bears season

Head coach Matt Eberflus has said he’d only comment on long-term injuries. So Eberflus could be commenting on one Monday. According to Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune, left guard Teven Jenkins could miss up to six weeks with a leg injury.

Multiple sources told the Tribune that left guard Teven Jenkins could miss time in the first month with a leg injury… Injuries have marred Jenkins’ first two seasons and it’s possible the latest issue could keep him out six weeks. Jenkins missed the start of his rookie season in 2021 after undergoing back surgery. He was sidelined at the start of training camp last summer and then missed two games in November with a hip injury. He played only 11 snaps in the final four games — missing two of them completely — after suffering stingers.

Jenkins’ injury could throw a wrench into the lineup for quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears were hoping a new formula with the additions of free agent Nate Davis and tenth overall draft pick Darnell Wright would help improve the pass protection this season.

