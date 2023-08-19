Chicago Bears: 3 winners and losers from Saturday’s game against Indianapolis Colts

The Chicago Bears mainly played backups during their 24-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts Saturday night. Head coach Matt Eberflus saw his undefeated preseason record fall. But the Bears might have gained a new backup quarterback in the process.

Finding out what talent to keep on the roster and player development is what the preseason is all about. Here are the three winners and losers on the depth chart for the Bears after Saturday’s game.

Chicago Bears Winners

1. Tyson Bagent

There is no bigger winner on the Bears’ depth chart this season than rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent. His play against the Tennessee Titans last week earned him a promotion for Saturday’s game. Bagent delivered.

Bagent went 9/10 for 76 yards and capped off a 92-yard touchdown drive with a two-yard scramble. After second-string quarterback P.J. Walker continued to play poorly in the preseason, Bagent could see another promotion before the Bears’ final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

2. Daurice Fountain

Daurice Fountain made a crucial grab last week to the Bears when he caught a deep pass on a fourth-and-seven from Bagent. He parlayed that momentum into five receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown against the Colts.

Fountain, who signed onto the Bears practice squad last October, isn’t a lock to make the 53-man roster. But he’s putting together a portfolio that will make the coaching staff chat for a while if they have to cut him at the end of the month.

3. Gervon Dexter

Gervon Dexter made my loser’s column last week. The rookie makes it onto the winner’s list after showing much improvement against the Colts. Dexter penetrated into the backfield several times Saturday. He made physical extensions off the snap and made shifty moves to get deep into the backfield.

Dexter needs to learn to finish. He had a chance to make a tackle for loss and a sack in the first half. Dexter finished with one total tackle.

Chicago Bears Losers

1. P.J. Walker

Walker came into training camp as the Bears’ backup for Justin Fields. He might not make it out of the Bears training camp on the roster. Walker finished 1/4 for six yards and took two sacks for minus-nine yards.

Eberflus said after the game that the QB2 job is open. It might not be Walker’s for long.

2. Robert Burns

Robert Burns had decent production on the ground. He finished with 40 yards on eight attempts rushing (5 yards per rush). His yards per rushing total were the most among Bears running backs and fullbacks. However, his one lost fumble didn’t help his case to stay on the roster.

3. Kindle Vildor

Kindle Vildor needed a solid preseason to stay on the team. The Bears have invested in several rookie draft picks in the previous two seasons. He was the obvious weak link to the cornerback chain.

Kindle’s apathetic display on the Bears’ defense and special teams isn’t making a case for Eberflus staff to keep him.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE