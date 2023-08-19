Chicago Bears: Matt Eberflus says quarterback position up for grabs after Tyson Bagent’s big night

Tyson Bagent’s preseason performance could give him more than a spot on the Chicago Bears’ 53-man roster this season. Head coach Matt Eberflus made a significant statement about where the quarterback room is after their second preseason game concluded against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday night.

Starting quarterback Justin Fields did not play Saturday. His job is safe. But backup quarterback P.J. Walker continued to struggle in his second game in a Bears uniform. Walker started the game against the Colts and went just 1/4 passing for six yards. Walker went 4/8 for 19 yards and one interception against the Tennessee Titans last week.

Walker isn’t just in danger of losing the second-string spot. He could be cut at the end of the month.

Walker’s possible replacement, Bagent, came into the preseason fourth on the Bears’ depth chart. He went 4/5 for 37 yards and made a huge fourth-down conversion last week. The Bears bumped the rookie UDFA to third on the depth chart for their game Saturday night against the Colts.

Bagent answered by going 9/10 passing for 76 yards. He led the team down the field for 92 yards and capped off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run.

Chicago Bears HC Matt Eberflus talks about a QB change

According to Will DeWitt with CHGO, Eberflus said Bagent has shown poise and is showing the coaching staff the best they can ask of him. Eberflus said the QB2 job is “open” before their third preseason game next week against the Buffalo Bills.

That will be a huge game for Walker, Bagent, and Nathan Peterman to put their final tape up before the regular season. Bagent has the opportunity to go from being a DII star, relatively unknown in the major football world, to being Fields backup. All in a matter of months.

So yes, Hub Arkush, respectfully, the game tonight mattered. And the Bears’ game next week against the Bills is crucial in the course of many players fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster or on a practice squad this September.

