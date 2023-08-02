Chicago Bears: Tyson Bagent, defense stand out at 2nd padded practice

The Chicago Bears defense, per Justin Fields, decidedly won the second day of padded practice Wednesday. The Bears’ first-team offense dealt with two injuries on the interior part of the offensive line. However, tackles Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright gave up sacks on the day.

The Bears offense made some plays. UDFA Tyson Bagent made a big play on Wednesday. But the defense created several turnovers and gave the offense hell for most of the day.

Here are some major plays that stood out Wednesday.

The Chicago Bears defense, Tyson Bagent, stand out Wednesday

Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN, Bagent connected with running back Travis Homer for a touchdown on the third-string team.

Move the ball period highlights

-Kyler Gordon picked off Justin Fields and blew up 2 run plays

-Fields found DJ Moore on another slant, this one resulting in a TD

-With the 3s, Travis Homer sent out on a route, left wide open, catches a deep ball from Tyson Bagent for TD — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 2, 2023

According to Mark Carman with CHGO, Rookie linebacker Noah Sewell took advantage of the extra reps he received with Jack Sanborn being absent due to injury.

Noah Sewell is out here throwing his body around. Cracked Travis Homer on back-to-back plays — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 2, 2023

According to Adam Jahns with The Athletic, the defensive line stepped it up. Rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter recorded a sack. Terrell Lewis is keeping his momentum from OTAs.

Some other notes from Bears camp. – Sacks were called today. Gervon Dexter, Dominique Robinson and Terrell Lewis got on the board. – Teven Jenkins left practice with the training staff. Alex Leatherwood replaced him at LG with the starters. – Nate Davis still out — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 2, 2023

According to Kevin Powell with WGN Radio, second-year defensive backs Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon looked dominant. Gordon was all over the place, making plays and causing turnovers.

Some good today: -Kyler Gordon really stood out. Picked off Fields. Had a tackle for loss. And probably would have sacked Fields if they didn't let the play finish. -Jaquan Brisker seems to be everywhere. — Kevin Powell (@kpowell720) August 2, 2023

According to Sean Hammond, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. got into a brief skirmish with the defense.

Things getting a little chippy out here at Halas Hall. Velus Jones Jr. was ready to take on the whole defense after a hit from Jaquan Brisker. Brisker was being loud about it and Jones didn’t like it. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 2, 2023

According to Nicholas Moreano with CHGO, the Bears’ offensive line is holding a bunch right now.

Travis Bell got his helmet knocked off and drew a holding penalty at the end of the first team drills. Nice job by the rookie. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2023

Andrew Billings just drew a clear hold against Cody Whitehair. Next play, Justin Fields is intercepted by Kyler Gordon. Fields attempted to hit Velus Jones Jr. along the right sideline. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 2, 2023

Fields made some terrible throws. But he kept his composure and still made good plays after.

After 2 nice throws to Mooney and Claypool in the 2 minute drills. Justin Fields follows that up with 3 more completions to Cole Kmet. The second Fields stepped up in the pocket and laid it up to Kmet who was tackled in bounds. The 3rd another strike to Kmet on the right-side… — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 2, 2023

Justin Fields was picked off on back-to-back plays in 7-on-7. Tyrique Stevenson caught one that TE Robert Tonyan should’ve caught. Jaquan Brisker snagged the second one after a ball tipped off Chase Claypool’s outstretched hand. The throw to Claypool was too high. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 2, 2023

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE