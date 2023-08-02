Trending
Chicago Bears: Tyson Bagent, defense stand out at 2nd padded practice

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Photo courtesy of Associated Press.

The Chicago Bears defense, per Justin Fields, decidedly won the second day of padded practice Wednesday. The Bears’ first-team offense dealt with two injuries on the interior part of the offensive line. However, tackles Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright gave up sacks on the day.

The Bears offense made some plays. UDFA Tyson Bagent made a big play on Wednesday. But the defense created several turnovers and gave the offense hell for most of the day.

Here are some major plays that stood out Wednesday.

The Chicago Bears defense, Tyson Bagent, stand out Wednesday

Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN, Bagent connected with running back Travis Homer for a touchdown on the third-string team.

According to Mark Carman with CHGO, Rookie linebacker Noah Sewell took advantage of the extra reps he received with Jack Sanborn being absent due to injury.

According to Adam Jahns with The Athletic, the defensive line stepped it up. Rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter recorded a sack. Terrell Lewis is keeping his momentum from OTAs.

According to Kevin Powell with WGN Radio, second-year defensive backs Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon looked dominant. Gordon was all over the place, making plays and causing turnovers.

According to Sean Hammond, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. got into a brief skirmish with the defense.

According to Nicholas Moreano with CHGO, the Bears’ offensive line is holding a bunch right now.

Fields made some terrible throws. But he kept his composure and still made good plays after.

